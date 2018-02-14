Florida shooting 1-dead, 20 injured: DEVELOPING

At least 20 students were feared hurt in a shooting Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida, as local media reported a student was considered a person of interest. Foxnews.com is covering this developing story...
President Trump said the White House is working closely with Governor Rick Scott, while also offering his prayers and condolences to the families involved.
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018