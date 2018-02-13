Why Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Stock Fell 14% in January

What happened

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 14.4% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. One bearish analyst note did most of the damage.

On Jan. 9, analyst firm Rosenblatt said that Applied Optoelectronics seemed to be losing some business to optical components rival InnoLight in several key accounts, including largest customer Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and global computing giant Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). Amazon alone accounted for more than half of Applied Optoelectronics' data center revenues in November's third-quarter report, so any share loss there could do terrible damage to the company's top and bottom lines.

One analyst report isn't necessarily the gospel truth, of course. We'll know more next week, as Applied Optoelectronics is set to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 22. Until then, I'd note that the stock is trading at just 7.1 times trailing earnings. It's easy to imagine a strong bounce for this troubled stock if -- if -- Applied Optoelectronics can prove the doubters wrong.

