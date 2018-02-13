On Our Radar

Valentine's Day unwraps sweet stock deals

By Economic Indicators FOXBusiness

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and as people run out to buy gifts for their loved ones, companies including Hershey (HSY) and 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) see their sales sweetened by a spike in demand for chocolates, flowers and other gifts.

It may not be a major holiday, but U.S. consumers still spend billions of dollars. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) consumers will spend a near record $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day.

The expected average spent per consumer this year is $143.56, with 55% of the population celebrating. Last year, an average of $136.57 was spent, according to the NRF’s annual survey.

Top gifts include candy, greeting cards and an evening out.

With the seasonal uptick in sales, some companies are poised to see a boost in sales. Looking at share performance in the Feb. 1- Feb. 15 period over the past five years, here are how some “Valentine’s stocks” have performed.

One of the biggest U.S. candy makers, Hershey has seen a pretty positive stock-price reaction over the past five years, with its performance surpassing that of the S&P 500 during the Feb.1-Feb. 15 period, according to data from the WSJ Market Data Group.

With flowers another common gift, 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) is an option for investors, and increased purchases during the Valentine’s shopping season have resulted in the company’s stock performance surpassing the S&P 500’s in four of the past five years.

Jewelry and lingerie are other gift options for the season, but over the past five years, Tiffany (TIF) and Victoria Secret parent company L Brands (LB) have had a mixed share reaction during the season, only beating the S&P 500’s advance in two out of the past five years.