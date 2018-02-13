Under Armour reports 4Q loss

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $87.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.3 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 19 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have declined slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34 percent in the last 12 months.

