The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 11, 2018:
1. Darkest Hour
2. A Bad Moms Christmas
3. Only the Brave
4. Daddy's Home 2
5. Braven
6. Blade Runner 2049
7. The Florida Project
8. My Friend Dahmer
9. American Made
10. Wonder
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Darkest Hour
2. The Florida Project
3. My Friend Dahmer
4. Wind River (2017)
5. LBJ
6. Home Again (2017)
7. Lucky
8. Permission
9. The Square
10. Thelma
