The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 11, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Darkest Hour

2. A Bad Moms Christmas

3. Only the Brave

4. Daddy's Home 2

5. Braven

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. The Florida Project

8. My Friend Dahmer

9. American Made

10. Wonder

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Darkest Hour

2. The Florida Project

3. My Friend Dahmer

4. Wind River (2017)

5. LBJ

6. Home Again (2017)

7. Lucky

8. Permission

9. The Square

10. Thelma

_

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.