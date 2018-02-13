The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 9:

Fiction

1. Zero Hour by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Publishing)

2. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

3. Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

4. Lost Boy by Christina Henry, narrated by Samuel Roukin (Recorded Books)

5. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

6. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, narrated by Anne Marie Lee (Harper Audio)

7. If on a Winter's Night a Traveler by Italo Calvino, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Recorded Books)

8. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Julia Whelan (Macmillan Audio)

9. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

10. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, narrated by Eisa Davis and Sean Crisden (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Nonfiction

1. West Cork by Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde, narrated by Sam Bungey andn Jennifer Forde (Audible Originals)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, narrated by the author and Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

4. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

5. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston, narrated by Ruby Dee (Harper Audio)

6. The Art of Asking by Amanda Palmer, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

7. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Never Quit by Jimmy Settle and Don Rearden, narrated by Chris Abell (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

