Chicago's 100-story Hancock building getting new name

Chicago's 100-story John Hancock Center along Michigan Avenue is getting a new name.

One of the skyscraper's owners tells the Chicago Tribune that for now the building will be known as 875 N. Michigan Ave. while a new naming rights deal is sought. Hearn Co. president and CEO Stephen Hearn says the insurance company "just decided to have their name removed." Its name and logos throughout the building will be taken down immediately.

The insurer, acquired by Toronto-based Manulife Financial in 2004, hasn't been a tenant for many years. Manulife representatives didn't respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

The building is the fourth-tallest in Chicago at 1,128 feet and is known for its black, X-shaped braces. Hearn says it "deserves a more important identity than simply the address."

