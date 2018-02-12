US markets building on Friday’s bounce higher

The major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday, moving to extend Friday’s rebound which capped a tumultuous week of trading which resulted in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each losing 5%.

The Dow posted triple-digit gains in early trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were also higher.

“How this plays out over the coming days depends on whether the rebound we saw on Friday can translate into some form of base for a continuation of the uptrend that has been in place for the last nine years, “ said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “This may well depend on whether we see further increases in bond yields, or a rise in interest rate expectations from other central banks around the world.”

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit new 4-year high at 2.902%.

Oil rose over 1% on Monday, recovering some of last week's steep losses.

Infrastructure stocks may be in the spotlight as President Trump unveils his plan to rebuild roads, bridges and highways. The White House’s budget plan calls for $200 billion in federal funds to spur $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments.

Investors will get a fresh read on the U.S. economy with a host of reports during the upcoming week, including inflation reads from the latest consumer and producer prices.