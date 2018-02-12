This Week: PepsiCo results, consumer prices, housing starts

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

MIXED RESULTS?

PepsiCo serves up its latest quarterly report card Tuesday.

Financial analysts predict the food and beverage company's earnings increased in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier. They've also forecast that PepsiCo's revenue declined slightly in the same period. A shift from sodas to more healthy and low-calorie drinks crimped the company's sales in the third quarter.

HIGHER PRICES?

Economists expect that a gauge of U.S. consumer prices edged higher last month.

The Labor Department's consumer price index, due out Wednesday, is projected to show a gain of 0.3 percent in January from the previous month. Consumer prices rose a scant 0.2 percent in December, held back by falling energy prices. But core inflation, which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy, surged 0.3 percent, the most in 11 months.

Consumer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted, by month:

Aug. 0.4

Sept. 0.5

Oct. 0.1

Nov. 0.3

Dec. 0.2

Jan. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet

CONSTRUCTION RAMPS UP

Groundbreakings on new U.S. homes and apartments have been climbing amid strong demand from homebuyers.

Housing starts in 2017 hit the highest level in a decade, finishing in December at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.19 million. That ramp up in construction has done little to offset the dwindling pool of homes for sale, though. Did builders pick up the pace further in January? Find out Friday, when the Commerce Department reports its latest figures.

Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Aug. 1,172,000

Sept. 1,159,000

Oct. 1,261,000

Nov. 1,299,000

Dec. 1,192,000

Jan. (est.) 1,230,000

Source: FactSet