Stocks hit session highs as Trump talks infrastructure

Stocks climbed to session highs as President Donald Trump announced the details of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure spending program, advancing gains from earlier in the session that followed a tumultuous week of trading.

Continue Reading Below

The major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Friday after a volatile week, which include the two largest one-day point swings ever for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Over the week, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all registered 4% drops.

The Dow posted triple-digit gains in early trading and adding more than 400 points as Trump detailed his infrastructure spending program at the White House.

As stocks moved higher on Monday, top gainers included companies who stand to benefit from increased infrastructure spending such as AK Steel Holding (AKS), United States Steel (X) and U.S. Concrete (USCR).

“How this plays out over the coming days depends on whether the rebound we saw on Friday can translate into some form of base for a continuation of the uptrend that has been in place for the last nine years, “ said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “This may well depend on whether we see further increases in bond yields, or a rise in interest rate expectations from other central banks around the world.”

Investors will get a fresh snapshot of the U.S. economy with a host of reports this week, including readings on consumer and producer prices.