Southwest: Midway flights near normal after de-icing woes

Southwest Airlines officials say flights are operating close to normal at Chicago's Midway International Airport after the airline canceled hundreds of them Sunday because of a shortage of de-icing fluid.

More than 250 cancellations occurred at the airport, with most being Southwest flights.

A spokesman for Dallas-based Southwest said the airline was low on de-icing glycol and a pump on one of the glycol tanks was not working properly. As a result, the airline could not access some of the fluid on-site.

The spokesman said de-icing fluid at Midway has been replenished and all de-icing equipment is functional.