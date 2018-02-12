Assets Invested in ETFs and ETPs Broke US$5 Trillion

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported that assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed globally broke through the US$5 trillion milestone at the end of January 2018. All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by a record 6.47%, or $313 billion, during January, to reach a new high of $5.15 trillion, beating the prior record of $4.84 trillion set in December 2017. In January 2018, ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $106 billion, beating the prior record of $68.3 billion set in February 2017.Assets in Equity ETFs/ETPs increased by 7.49% in January, which is significantly more than the 1.73% increase in Fixed Income ETFs/ETPs.

According to ETFGI’s January 2018 Global ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally grew by a record $313 Bn in January. The increase of 6.47%, from $4.84 Tn at the end of 2017, also represents the greatest monthly growth in assets since March 2016, which saw a monthly increase of $221 Bn.

This record was achieved on the eve of another milestone for the ETF industry: the 25th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF in the US, the venerable SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY US), on 22nd January 1993. At the end of January 2018, SPY on its own accounted for assets of $307 Bn.

January 2018 also marked the 48th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally, with $106 Bn gathered during the month; 68.6% more than net inflows at this point last year. The majority of these flows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $62.6 Bn in January 2018. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) on its own accounted for net inflows of $19.8 Bn.

Top 20 ETFs by Net New Assets: Global

Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $3.55 Bn year-to-date during 2018.

Top 10 ETPs by Net New Assets: Global

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $87.7 Bn in January and Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of $11.6 Bn. Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in January 2018.

