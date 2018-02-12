8 Habits of Employees That Get Promoted

Getting a promotion takes more than just doing your job well. To move up the ladder to the next step if your career, you have to prove to decision makers and leadership that you are ready and deserving enough to take on more responsibility. This takes consistently working your best, staying dedicated to your work, and much more.

Continue Reading Below

If you're sick of being passed up for promotions, check out these eight habits of employees that get promoted. Make small changes as necessary if you're ready to take the next step in your career.

1. Set and Communicate Career Goals

Be goal-oriented

Before the start of the year, sit down with your boss to set and discuss your professional career goals. Be open about where you see yourself in six months or a year. A good boss will help you achieve these goals by giving you opportunities to grow and provide support to keep you on track.

"In many cases, he or she truly does want to see you achieve your goals. As a manager myself, I constantly ask my employees 'Where do you see yourself in five years?' because if there's a way I can help them along, I'll do it. Whether that means putting in a good word for them in a different department at my current company or assigning them specials projects that will help them build new skill sets for a different role, I want to help," says Katie Douthwaite Wolf, The Muse contributor.

The key, says Wolf, is to avoid announcing plans to "jump ship or that you want to take over your boss's position." Instead, think bigger and broader and come ready to discuss the ways you think your boss can help.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

2. Always Be a Team Player

Be collaborative

Employers don't like when employees are focused on "I" rather than "we." They want team players who are committed to helping the greater good of the team, which ultimately benefits the company.

"A good employee volunteers his or her efforts before even being asked. They volunteer for more tasks and responsibility, and not just because of immediate reward," according to the guide, How to be Promotable. "This type of employees simply goes above and beyond and will be the first thought of when promotions are being decided."

3. Make Yourself Indispensable

Be irreplaceable

How can you make yourself an indispensable member of your team? One way is to become the go-to person for something specific, like designing dynamic sales decks or dealing with challenging customers. People in positions like this are not only sought after by coworkers, but also seen by leadership because they naturally stand out as someone people are always looking for.

4. Keep Learning

Take initiative

Show your boss that you're committed to continuously improving and developing your skills by finding learning opportunities, both within the office and outside of it. This doesn't mean you need to get your Masters or Ph.D. unless that's relevant to your job. Instead, enroll in one webinar each month, use your own money to attend conferences, or ask to be put on projects outside of your department. This shows that you're serious about your career, and aren't waiting for someone else to get you where you want to go.

5. Document Your Success

Advocate for yourself

When asking for a promotion, leadership is going to want to know what kind of value you bring to the business. Rather trying to think back at all you've accomplished, build a "working" portfolio throughout the year. After you've completed an important project or performed a record sales month, document it. When noting your successes, focus on the most important details.

"Keep a record of everything you do that enhances the company's bottom line, that puts the company or your department in a good light, that is creative and innovative, and that shows your loyalty and commitment to the organization," says Randall S. Hansen, Ph.D.

This tracking shows that you've been successful, improved the company, and are invested in the work you're doing.

6. Don't Be Afraid to Take Charge

Show leadership potential

Do you display passion, trustworthiness, decisiveness, and confidence? Possessing these types of leadership skills is essential for getting promoted. After all, the first step in being a leader is acting like one. Don't get involved in office politics or develop bad habits like being late or missing deadlines. Leaders need to be great role models for the employees they manage and work with, and without these skills, it will be hard to get a management promotion.

7. Network with the Right People

Stay connected

Take advantage of every networking opportunity you have, even if it's a small get together with new co-workers at lunch. Networking with others within your organization and otherwise will allow you to get to know the people who can provide support now and in the future. It's also a chance to promote yourself and your skills as well. You can reap similar benefits by getting involved with groups in your organization like those who help plan events or keep the office stocked.

8. Be an engaged employee

Get involved

Being engaged goes beyond paying attention or taking notes in meetings -- both of which are also important. It means being an active member of your organization, attending every optional "Lunch and Learn", or coming up with new ideas for sharing successes in the workplace. This shows your commitment to the company and the success of your co-workers.

Get Promoted This Year

Getting promoted is not an easy task -- it takes time, learning and dedication to yourself and the business. Successfully manage your own career path by using these eight tips -- you might just get that promotion you've been hoping for.

This article originally appeared on Glassdoor.com.

The $16,122 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,122 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.