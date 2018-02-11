Ritz-Carlton reopens after 3-month Saudi purge, arrests

The Ritz-Carlton in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is reopening to the public, three months after it was transformed into a luxurious detention center holding dozens of princes, businessmen and officials swept up in an anti-corruption purge.

The hotel was accepting reservations on Sunday, with prices starting at $665 a night.

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major investor in Western firms, was among those held at the hotel for more than 80 days until his release last month.

The iconic hotel is also where President Donald Trump stayed during his May visit to the kingdom.

The government says the campaign, which began in early November and was led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, netted more than $100 billion in financial settlements in exchange for most of the detainees' release.