The Latest: Trump's new budget already outdated

The Latest on President Donald Trump's budget proposal (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's 2019 budget heading for Congress is already outdated, thanks to last Friday's bipartisan budget deal.

The president's proposed fiscal blueprint was completed before the budget pact delivered a two-year, almost $300 billion increase above prior "caps" on spending. That separate agreement drives a stake into White House promises last year to take a meat ax to domestic agencies and eventually bring the budget back into the black.

The 2019 budget to be unveiled Monday was designed to double down on last year's proposals to slash foreign aid, the Environmental Protection Agency, home heating assistance and other nondefense programs funded by Congress each year.

Trump would again spare Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare.

11:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump's budget director says the budget that the administration sends to Congress on Monday will seek to move some of the billions of dollars in extra spending that Congress approved last week to areas that will reflect the president's priorities.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says the administration's budget plan will include $3 billion for the wall along the southern border that Trump has made a priority, but there will be a contingency for $25 billion in spending on the wall over two years if Congress passes legislation to deal with young immigrants known as Dreamers.

Mulvaney acknowledged the new spending approved last week will result in annual deficits in future years of $1 trillion and higher, but he says the administration will propose ways to avoid that fate.