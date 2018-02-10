Why Financial Planning Demands a Perfect Balance of Qualitative and Quantitative Thinking

By Jeff Bernier via Iris.xyz

Ask anyone you know if they are right-brained or left-brained, and they’ll probably have a pretty strong opinion on the matter. Artists and athletes tend to be creative, qualitative people who live and breathe in a right-brained world. Accountants and mathematicians tend to be data-oriented, quantitative thinkers who bask in their left-brain abilities. And while our innate abilities may certainly make us more comfortable focusing on one area or the other, there are distinct advantages to embracing both sides of the brain—the holistic, emotional right-brain and the linear, process-oriented left-brain—when it comes to financial planning.

The reason? Financial planning requires a unique combination of qualitative and quantitative thinking—and finding the perfect balance between the two is where the smartest solutions can be found.

Planning with the right side of the brain

Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain has long been considered a must-read for amateur and professional artists. The book is based on the idea that that learning to use the right side of your brain more effectively will help you see and draw things more artistically, no matter how your brain is wired. Perhaps it should be required reading for anyone who wants to be more effective at financial planning—for themselves or others.

