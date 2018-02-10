The Latest: Huntsman remembered as humble, kind, devoted

The Latest on the funeral of billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is being remembered during a funeral in Salt Lake City as a humble and kind man who was devoted to his family, community and church.

Huntsman died Feb. 2 at age 80. His memorial service was held Saturday in a University of Utah basketball arena named after him.

Son Jon Huntsman Jr., a former Utah governor and current U.S. ambassador to Russia, told the gathering that his father's greatest gift to his children was harmony and unity and that the elder Huntsman "to the end remained upbeat and positive."

Senior Mormon church official M. Russell Ballard described Huntsman as a close friend who didn't want to replace his marked-up scriptures though they were battered and falling apart.

Huntsman was the founder and longtime executive chairman of Huntsman Corp., a company that refines raw materials that go into thousands of products.

11 p.m.

