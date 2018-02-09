YouTube reportedly suspends ads on Logan Paul's channels

YouTube suspended ad's from Logan Paul's channels, citing behavior in his videos that makes his content "unsuitable for brands," Variety.com reported.

Continue Reading Below

On Dec. 31, Paul, 22, posted a video during his trip to Japan that included footage of a person who had died from a suicide. YouTube, a unit of Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) deleted it and apologized.

More recently, Paul joked about taking the "Tide Pod challenge," which dares people to bite into the detergent capsules. In addition, he used a Taser on a dead rat in his most recent video, FOX Business reported.

"This is not a decision we made lightly," YouTube said in a statement Friday.

Representatives for Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Variety.com.