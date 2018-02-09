Why Tucows Inc. Shares Fell 23% in January

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of internet service provider Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) fell 22.6% in January 2018, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A short-seller analyst published a scathing report on the company, leveling many unsavory accusations at Tucows and arguing that the stock should trade 70% lower.

So what

The report from short-seller analyst firm Copperfield Research claims that Tucows' management has been hiding a lawsuit of material importance from its shareholders. The settlement of this suit will supposedly remove 11% of the domain names in Tucows' DNS registry service, with unknown but probably significant effects on top-line revenue. While hiding this important matter from public view, the firm argues, nine company insiders sold a total of $21 million worth of Tucows stock, with a side of questionable accounting behind the company's EBITDA profits.

Now what

Short-seller attacks are nothing new, and the accusations in this report will need to be examined. Tucows is due to report fourth-quarter results next Tuesday, giving management a chance to clear the air around these issues. Until then, bear in mind that short-seller firms like Copperfield Research turn out to be dead wrong in many cases, and have a vested interest in driving share prices lower. Don't do anything rash based on the Copperfield paper, like selling all your Tucows shares in a blind panic.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

10 stocks we like better than Tucows

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tucows wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2018

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tucows. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.