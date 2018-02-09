Stocks open sharply higher

U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday, the final trading day of a roller-coaster week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching record-setting point swings.

While the major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between gains and losses before the opening bell, shortly before trading was scheduled to open they moved into positive territory and continued that momentum through the ’ open.

The Dow fell on Thursday 4.15% to 23,860, a loss of 1,032 points. The S&P 500 declined by 3.75%, or 100.66 points, to 2,581.

While the Dow was moving higher in early trading, before market open the index had dropped roughly 2,700 points since last Friday. Positive economic factors such as low unemployment and rising wages have investors thinking that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates.

Asian markets followed the U.S. session with more losses. In Europe, London’s FTSE dropped to a 10-month low, and Germany’s DAX joined the Dow and S&P in correction territory.

“The question for many is how much further the U.S. can fall and to what extent global markets can de-couple from the fallout,” said Michael Ingram, chief market strategist at wealth manager WHIreland. “The answer to both may be as much about market psychology as it is about market fundamentals, though I’m heartened to see at least partial protection from the U.S. epicenter.”