Lawmakers press to reopen government, pass huge budget deal

Lawmakers are striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight after a rogue Senate Republican blocked a speedy vote on a massive, bipartisan, budget-busting spending deal.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul blocked a vote on the $400 billion spending measure, which is married to a six-week temporary funding bill need to prevent the shutdown and provide time to implement the budget pact. Paul was protesting the return of trillion-dollar deficits on the watch of Republicans controlling Washington.

Paul pushed a set of Senate votes into early Friday. The measure, backed by the Senate's top leaders, was expected to sail through the chamber, but the situation is far more dicey in the House, where liberal Democrats and tea party conservatives have swung into opposition.