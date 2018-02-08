Trump chooses new IRS chief: Here's what you need to know about Charles Rettig

President Donald Trump will nominate Charles Rettig, a California tax attorney, to lead the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as it implements the Republican tax cuts, the White House announced Thursday.

Assuming he is confirmed, he also will lead the agency as it audits the president's tax returns.

Rettig has been with the Beverly Hills firm of Hochman, Salkin, Rettig & Perez, follows John Koskinen, the IRS commissioner who was despised by conservatives for his alleged complicity in the agency's years-long policy of discriminating against right-wing groups.

If confirmed, Rettig will serve until November 2022.

Rettig, who was appointed in 2010 to chair the tax agency's Advisory Counci and is the current vice chairman of administration for the American Bar Association's taxation section, has represented clients before the IRS, the Justice Department and numerous state taxing authorities as well as in federal and state actions.

He earned his law degree from Pepperdine University and a Master of Laws in taxation from New York University.