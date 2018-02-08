Podcast: Reality Shares Blockchain ETF (BLCN)

ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon discussed the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show.

Continue Reading Below

Blockchain technology provides a transparent and secure process to transfer and digitally record information on a shared transaction database through a secure, decentralized, peer-to-peer distributed ledger.

BLCN invests in the companies that are developing this innovative and transformational blockchain technology.

It tries to reflect the performance of the Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index, which includes companies committing material resources to developing blockchain technology for their proprietary use or for use by others.

The index also includes a proprietary blockchain score – the ranking system designed to identify blockchain companies expected to benefit the most from the new blockchain technology. It pinpoints what could be the best of a growing segment of companies developing the underlying technologies behind blockchain innovation.

BLCN’s top holdings include Intel 2.4%, Overstock.com 2.4%, IBM 2.4%, Cisco Systems 2.3% and Hitachi Ltd 2.2%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Read more at ETFtrends.com >