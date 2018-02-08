Pizza Hut, Taco Bell parent Yum misses same-store sales estimates

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM) reported fourth-quarter same-store sales that missed estimates on Thursday on weak demand at its Taco Bell and Pizza Hut chains.
Sales at its restaurants open at least a year rose 2 percent, missing the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 2.33 percent.
Total revenue fell 17.4 percent to $1.58 billion, lower than the analysts' estimate of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Yum announced in a separate release on Thursday it would buy a 3 percent stake in online food-ordering company GrubHub Inc (GRUB) for $200 million to increase sales through pickup and deliveries at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu)
