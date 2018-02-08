Knock knock...Who's there? Taco Bell and the Colonel

As the big fast food restaurants increasingly see the potential of pushing convenience beyond the drive-thru, Taco Bell and KFC are expanding delivery nationwide in partnership with Grubhub.

Yum Brands, which owns both restaurants, said Thursday that Grubhub will provide the delivery people and the technology to take online and make deliveries across the United States.

People will be able to order through the KFC, Taco Bell or Grubhub apps and websites.

Yum Brands is not alone in seeing the possibilities. McDonald's has already expanded delivery from 5,000 of its nearly 14,000 U.S. stores.

Yum Brands Inc. is buying $200 million worth of shares in Grubhub Inc. as part of the new partnership.

The companies declined to say how many KFC and Taco Bell restaurants would offer delivery and when. Franchisees have to agree to sign on, and the service will be rolled out throughout the year.

Yum began testing delivery through Grubhub last month in a few cities, including Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Louisville, Kentucky, where Yum Brands is based.

The company's other chain, Pizza Hut, already delivers food, but will still work with Chicago's Grubhub to improve the service.

Artie Starrs, who oversees Pizza Hut's U.S. business, will join Grubhub's board of directors.