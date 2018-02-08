Is your Smart TV spying on you?

Buyer beware If you have a smart TV with built-in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Hulu and other web connections. Consumer Reports analyzed smart TVs from five big TV brands, Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and VIZIO and found several problems. All can track what consumers watch, and two of the brands failed a basic security test. According to the report, hackers were able to take complete remote control of the TVs from Samsung and TCL's branded Roku TV, which included changing channels, upping the volume, installing new apps and playing questionable content from YouTube.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is rolling out free, two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores to its prime members in neighborhoods of Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, Virginia beginning today. Prime members will place their orders online or through the app, and then the orders will be filled by workers who will actually go down the aisles of nearby whole food stores and then delivered by amazon drivers. Amazon plans to expand the service more broadly in the future.

Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) is getting rid of foam cups -- completely phasing them out globally by 2020. Dunkin estimates it will remove a billion foam cups each year from the world's trash. There has been push to ban foam packaging because it decomposes slowly.