International arrivals to US continued to slide in August

The latest government statistics on international arrivals to the U.S. shows they continued to slide through last summer.

Continue Reading Below

Nonresident international visitors to the U.S. decreased more than 1 percent in August 2017 compared with August 2016.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Travel and Tourism Office released the data Thursday.

Visitors from Mexico were down over 2 percent in August 2017 compared with August 2016. Canadians provided a bright spot: up nearly 4 percent, while visitors from other countries were down nearly 4 percent.

Nonresident international arrivals totaled nearly 49 million January through August 2017, an overall decrease of nearly 4 percent compared with the first eight months of 2016.

The U.S. travel industry has complained that the Trump administration's anti-immigrant policies and anti-foreigner rhetoric are dampening tourism.