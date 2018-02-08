Hanesbrands and iRobot stumble while Twitter, Woodward gain

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Twitter Inc., up $3.27 to $30.18

The social media company said its revenue grew and it posted its first-ever quarterly profit.

iRobot Corp., down $28.24 to $59.80

Investors were disappointed with the robotics company's profit forecast for 2018.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $2.39 to $19.57

The apparel maker's fourth-quarter profit and annual forecast fell short of analyst expectations.

GrubHub Inc., up $19.13 to $89.04

The online food ordering service announced a partnership with Yum Brands, which owns KFC and Taco Bell.

Viacom Inc., up $2.20 to $32.71

The media company said it formed a special committee to consider a deal with CBS.

Woodward Inc., up $5.76 to $82.93

The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is in talks to buy the aerospace and defense equipment maker.

Coty Inc., up $2.48 to $19.96

The beauty products company had a strong fourth quarter as its luxury and professional divisions improved.

Intel Corp., down $2.45 to $42.75

Technology companies, which did far better than the rest of the market during its climb, continued to decline.