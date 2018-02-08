Dow drops by triple-digits as investors digest earnings

The Dow Jones industrial average posted triple-digit losses in early trading Thursday, while the S&P also fell and the Nasdaq was range bound.

Stocks have gone through a wild ride this week. The Dow Jones industrial average has swung widely this week, trading in its two biggest intraday ranges in history on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, traders will have a constant stream of earnings to digest, with 33 companies in the S&P 500 scheduled to release results.

Sixty percent of the companies in the S&P 500 have released their most recent quarterly results, and more than three-quarters have surpassed analysts’ expectations on both top and bottom lines. Corporate growth and hopes for further profit growth related to tax cuts have contributed to the stock market’s rally.

In commodities, oil futures were lower, extending a decline from a prior session that saw West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures falling to a one-month low.