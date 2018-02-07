Why Avon Products Stock Gained 13.5% in January

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Cosmetics specialist Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) beat the market last month, rising nearly 14% compared to a 6% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The increase erased just a small portion of shareholders' recent losses, though, and the stock remains down by more than 70% since early 2015.

So what

January's stock price uptick followed a brutal 2017 during which Avon's shares fell by 57%. Thus, investors were likely just tiptoeing back from the pessimistic reading on the business that that plunge implies.

The company's most recent operating update wasn't encouraging, with sales and profits forecast to come in short of management's prior outlook over the key holiday selling period.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Avon just appointed a new CEO, Jan Zijderveld, who most recently served as an executive at consumer products giant Unilever. He is taking over for Sheri McCoy after her turnaround plan failed to spark consistent growth over the past two years. Avon shareholders will likely hear details about Zijderveld's strategic priorities when the company announces its fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 15.

10 stocks we like better than Avon Products

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Avon Products wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2018

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Unilever. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.