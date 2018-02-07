US stock futures struggle after dramatic rebound

U.S. stock futures pointed toward a lower open Wednesday morning, appearing as if equities won’t extend their rebound from the prior session after Monday’s historic sell-off.

On Tuesday, the Dow jumped 567 points after collapsing by 1,175 points in the previous session. Tuesday’s regroup was not smooth – stocks had a wild ride, swinging by nearly 1,200 points from peak to trough before posting its largest point gain in two years.

Monday’s dramatic swing wasn’t a shock to analysts, who said the market correction was long overdue. A high volume of shares changed hands on Monday, with 5.79 billion shares of NYSE Composite volume, the heaviest volume in 15 months. A rally on heavy volume is considered a bullish market signal.

On Wednesday, traders have a large amount of corporate earnings reports to consider. Hasbro (HAS), Humana (HUM), and Michael Kors (KORS) have already reported.

So far, the earnings season has been largely positive. Through Tuesday, 56% of S&P 500 companies had reported fourth-quarter results, with 78% beating earnings per share estimates and 79% topping revenue estimates. Fourth-quarter EPS is expected to be up 13% from last year.

Bitcoin, which has recently gone through a rout, was rebounding a little on Wednesday, with futures up more than 7%.