Snap, Wynn and Tronc surge while Chipotle tumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Snap Inc., up $6.69 to $20.75

The messaging app company reported strong user and revenue growth in the latest quarter.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $14.10 to $177.32

Steve Wynn resigned as the casino operator's chairman and CEO after allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $32.12 to $272.21

The Mexican food chain said fewer customers came to its stores in the latest quarter.

Tronc Inc., up $3.45 to $21.55

The newspaper published agreed to sell the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune for $500 million.

Perry Ellis International Inc., up $3.88 to $27.06

The clothing company said founder George Feldenkreis, who was ousted as chairman in September, offered to buy the rest of it.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $1.67 to $34.69

The organic and natural products company lowered its annual forecasts.

NRG Energy Inc., down 15 cents to $25.36

After a push from an activist investor, the power company said it will sell its renewable energy business for $1.38 billion.

Hanesbrands Inc., up 33 cents to $21.96

Retailers did better than the rest of the market as stocks advanced on Wednesday.