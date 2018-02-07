Skyworks Solutions Gives Investors Record Results, Boosted Buyback

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), a maker of highly specialized semiconductor chips, reported its fiscal first-quarter results on Monday, Feb. 5. Revenue and profits came in at record levels and beat management's projections. The good performance enabled management to announce a new $1 billion stock buyback plan and significantly expand its capital return program.

Skyworks Solutions fiscal first quarter: The raw numbers

Metric Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $1.052 billion $914 million 15% Non-GAAP operating income $414 million $354 million 17% Non-GAAP net income $372 million $302 million 23% Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.00 $1.61 24%

What happened with Skyworks this quarter?

Revenue grew 7% sequentially and 15% year over year.

Non-GAAP margins expanded across the board.

Non-GAAP earnings per share grew by 24% to $2. This was $0.09 better than management had forecast.

The company recorded a one-time charge of $258 million in its GAAP results related to the recent changes to the U.S. tax code.

The company returned a total of $232 million to shareholders during the quarter. This included $59 million in dividend payments and $173 million spent on stock buybacks. In total, the company repurchased 1.7 million shares of its stock at an average price of roughly $102.

Despite the focus on returning cash to shareholders, Skyworks' cash balance at quarter's end increased by $100 million to $1.7 billion. The company continues to boast a debt-free balance sheet, too.

Skyworks announced that its board has authorized a new $1 billion stock repurchase plan.

What management had to say

CEO Liam Griffin credited the record results to "strong global demand for our wireless communications engines." He also reaffirmed that the company remains well-positioned to ride this trend:

As connectivity performance requirements intensify, Skyworks is leveraging our mixed signal expertise, scale and customer relationships to power the mobile economy and capitalize on several strategic growth catalysts. Our system solutions are enabling everything from industrial robotics to drones, autonomous vehicles, wireless infrastructure, home security systems and virtual assistants. Further, with the recent launch of our breakthrough Sky5 platform, Skyworks is well positioned to accelerate 5G deployments and, ultimately, to extend our competitive advantage.

On the company's call with analysts, Griffin also highlighted a number of new products and services that are being powered by Skyworks' products. This includes Amazon's newest Kindle, Alphabet's new wireless speakers and home alarm systems, and Netgear's outdoor mesh networks, among others.

CFO Kris Sennesael also shared some pleasant news with investors related to the company's capital return program: "Our Board of Directors has approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase program reflecting confidence in our business model and outlook. Our plans for sustained above market growth and strong cash generation, coupled with the benefits from the recently passed U.S. tax reform act, are enabling us to increase our targeted cash return rate to shareholders from the prior 40% to 50% range to 60% to 75% of free cash flow going forward."

Looking forward

Here's the guidance that Sennesael gave for the upcoming quarter:

Metric Fiscal 2018 Q2 Guidance Fiscal 2017 Q2 Actual Implied Growth Revenue $910 million $852 million 7% Non-GAAP EPS $1.60 $1.45 10%

What's more, he also shared the following bullish commentary with investors on the conference call related to how the rest of the year is shaping up: "Based on our expanding reach within flagship platforms, and with design win momentum across broad markets, we expect accelerated top-line growth and further margin improvements throughout the balance of the fiscal and calendar year."

All in all, Skyworks' results show that the company's products remain in demand and it is well-positioned to continue riding the global connectivity boom.

