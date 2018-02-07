Michael Kors' same-store sales fall less than expected

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd's reported a much smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales for the holiday quarter during which the luxury goods maker sharply cut promotions to reinvigorate sales and brand prestige.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of the company, which also raised its full-year sales forecast, were up nearly 8 percent in trading before the U.S. market opened on Wednesday.

Kors said same-store sales fell 3.2 percent in its third quarter ended Dec. 30, well below analysts average estimate of a decline of 6.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Once the hottest name in affordable luxury, Kors made its products available more widely and relied on promotions to boost sales as people increasingly shopped online for sale.

But that led to a year-long decline in revenue, which ended last quarter as Kors limited supplies to department stores and off-price channels, refreshed its product lines and shut underperforming stores.

Kors had said it would cut promotions for the holiday season by 67 days at department stores and off-price channels and by nearly two-thirds at its stores and website.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

That helped Kors's total revenue rise for the second quarter in a row – 6.5 percent to $1.44 billion – also helped by two months of sales for Jimmy Choo, the high-end shoemaker it bought last year.

Jimmy Choo contributed $114.7 million in revenue.

The boost from Jimmy Choo helped the company raise its full-year revenue forecast to $4.66 billion from $4.59 billion.

Net income attributable to Kors fell to $219.4 million, or $1.42 per share, from $271.3 million, or $1.64 per share, due to higher costs and a rise in the tax rate.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.77 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.29. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)