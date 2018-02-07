Hasbro reports 4Q loss

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $396.6 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.21 billion.

Hasbro shares have risen slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 1 percent. The stock has fallen slightly in the last 12 months.

