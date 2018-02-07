Over the next 10 years, the Emerging Market consumer is expected to grow three times faster than their developed counterparts. With the internet becoming increasingly affordable and accessible, the majority of the world’s population is now leapfrogging traditional consumption patterns and beginning to consume online for the first time.

Continue Reading Below

On the upcoming webcast Thursday, Feb. 8, A Billion New Consumers in Emerging Markets, Kevin Carter, Founder and CEO of EMQQ, will delve into the greater influence of this new consumer wave, their preference for online shopping via the smartphone and ways for investors to gain targeted exposure to the rapidly expanding e-commerce segment.

Specifically, the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEArca: EMQQ) can help investors gain targeted exposure the growing emerging market consumer sector, notably those related to online retailers or the quickly expanding e-commerce industry. To be included within the ETF’s underlying index, companies must derive their profits from Ecommerce or Internet activities and include search engines, online retail, social networking, online video, e-payments, online gaming and online travel.

EMQQ primarily focuses on the internet and e-commerce sectors of the developing world, helping investors capitalize on the growth of consumption in emerging markets, which represents a significant growth opportunity as more than a billion people are expected to enter the consumer class in the coming decades.

The emerging market internet segment has also capitalized on the renewed focus on growth-oriented stocks, along with the search for greater value in international markets, such as developing company stocks, as the U.S. equity rally extends with even pricier valuations.

EMQQ holds over 40 companies operating in Emerging and Frontier Markets including China 65.1%, South Korea 11.1%, Russia 9.8%, South Africa 6.4% and Argentina 3.7%. Top holdings include Tencent 7.7%, Alibaba Group 7.4%, Naspers 6.3%, JD.com 6.2% and Baidu 5.9%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the emerging markets can register for the Thursday, February 8 webcast here.

Read more at ETFtrends.com >