Apple weighs iPhone battery rebates for users who paid full

In a letter to U.S. senators Apple (AAPL) says it's seeing "strong demand" for replacement iPhone batteries and said it is considering offering rebates for consumers who paid the full $79 price for new batteries. Apple lowered the price to $29 dollars after admitting -- and apologizing for -- that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhones could slow down performance. Apple hasn't said when it will make a final decision about rebates.

Meanwhile, Disney (DIS), parent company of ESPN, has announced the launch of ESPN Plus later this spring. It's a new streaming service that will cost $4.99 a month and give viewers access to thousands of live sporting events not available on current channels. ESPN Plus will be an add-on included with the redesigned app. It will not give users access to Sports Center or live ESPN channels.

And a sweet deal for employees of Hostess Brands. (TWNK). The company announced that not only will their employees get a monetary bonus this year, but they'll also get a year's worth of free baked goods. After the tax legislation, Hostess will be rewarding its bakery and corporate employees bonuses of $750 in cash, a 401(k) contribution of $500 and a year's worth of free products.