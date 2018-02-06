On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 2, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. Wonder

3. Blade Runner 2049

4. Geostorm

5. American Made

6. Dunkirk (2017)

7. Baywatch

8. Braven

9. Baby Driver

10. Groundhog Day

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. The Square

3. The Florida Project

4. Home Again (2017)

5. Please Stand By

6. God's Own Country

7. Marshall

8. Tragedy Girls

9. The Final Year

10. Kickboxer: Retaliation

