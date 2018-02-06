The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 2, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Wind River (2017)
2. Wonder
3. Blade Runner 2049
4. Geostorm
5. American Made
6. Dunkirk (2017)
7. Baywatch
8. Braven
9. Baby Driver
10. Groundhog Day
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Wind River (2017)
2. The Square
3. The Florida Project
4. Home Again (2017)
5. Please Stand By
6. God's Own Country
7. Marshall
8. Tragedy Girls
9. The Final Year
10. Kickboxer: Retaliation
