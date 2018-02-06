The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 2:

Fiction

1. Dark in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn, narrated by Anne Marie Lee (Harper Audio)

3. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

4. Frozen Storybook Collection by Disney Book Group, narrated by Andrew Eiden (Disney)

5. Still Me by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Anna Acton (Penguin Audio)

6. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

7. Hellbent by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Brilliance Audio)

8. Shadow of the Lions by Christopher Swann, narrated by James Anderson Foster (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Punch Escrow by Tal M. Klein, narrated by Matthew Mercer (Audible Studios)

10. The Lies We Told by Diane Chamberlain, narrated by Johanna Parker (Tantor Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Make Your Bed by William H. McRaven, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

2. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, narrated by the author and Holter Graham (Macmillan Audio)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. The Confidence Gap by Russ Harris, narrated by Graeme Malcolm (Audible Studios)

6. The Other America: A Speech from The Radical King by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., narrated by Wanda Sykes (Audible Studios)

7. The Minefield Girl by Sofia Ek, narrated by Camilla Belle (Lissie Entertainment AB)

8. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

9. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

