Stocks swing amid extreme volatility

Stocks were having a volatile session on Tuesday, swinging between gains and losses.

Continue Reading Below

In morning trade, the Dow had moved 934 points from the low to high.

Tuesday’s mixed session came after a big sell-off on Monday, when the Dow Jones industrial average closed down more than 1,175 points, or 4.6%. It was the largest point decline for the Dow on record, and the largest percentage decline since August 2011.

The market sell-off started late last week, and analysts attributed the start of it to climbing Treasury yields on the prospect of accelerating inflation. As markets have slipped, volatility has spiked. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX—a measure of volatility—spiked above 50 for the first time since Aug. 24, 2015, the day of the infamous Flash Crash.

Between Monday’s market close and Tuesday’s open, it was a roller coaster ride for markets, with the major U.S. stock market index futures swinging between big gains and losses.