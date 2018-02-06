Stock Tip: Rebounds are brisk, missing out could cost you

If you’re one of those investors licking your wounds after three days of extreme market volatility in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday lost 1,175 points – the most ever -- your best bet is to get back in the saddle or ideally never having left it at all.

“It is important to stay invested in times like these,” Joe Davis, global chief economist at Vanguard, tells FOX Business. “The rebound can be brisk as well” he added. Vanguard oversees $4.9 trillion in assets.

Investors are getting a taste of what could be the start of a rebound. On Wednesday stocks built on the gains of Tuesday in which, after a stomach-turning trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back 567 points, trading in a range of 1,167 points, the second-largest intraday swing ever. The action returned both the Dow and the S&P 500 to positive territory for the year, while the Nasdaq Composite remains modestly higher.

If history is any guide, it pays for long-term stock investors to stay the course. During the last correction, the S&P 500 hit its low on Feb. 11, 2016. Twelve months later the broadest benchmark of U.S. stocks had gained nearly 27%, as tracked by our partners at the WSJ Market Data Group.

While it’s too soon to tell whether this correction is over, missing the upswing will cost you. To put it in dollar terms, if you had invested $10,000 in the S&P 500 on January 1, 1980 and instead of holding it, you pulled your money out due to volatility, you’d be out a big chunk of change according to Fidelity Viewpoints that crunched the numbers.

Missing the market’s five best days would have cost you $398,407. “If you could avoid the bad days and invest during the good ones, it would be great—the problem is, it is impossible to consistently predict when those good and bad days will happen” warns the firm which oversees $2 trilion in assets.

Another point investors have been hammering home. The stock market is not the economy.

“The corporate sector and the business sector are stronger today and more shock resistant than just two years ago,” says Vanguard’s Davis.

U.S. economic growth in the first quarter may rise between 4% to 5%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta via its GDP Now forecaster, helped by an improving job market. The U.S. economy has added over 2.4 million jobs since the election with a good portion of those in manufacturing and construction. Nearly 300 companies, including Walmart (WMT), AT&T (T) and Home Depot (HD) have doled out one-time $1,000 bonus payments to select employees while offering other financial perks.

Excluding the market swings over the past three days, working Americans between the ages of 45-54 with an average of 10-19 years of service, have seen their account balances rise 41% from January 2016 to January 2018, as tracked by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

All reasons to positive about the U.S. economy.

