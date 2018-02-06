Macedonia renames airport, highway to ease spat with Greece

Macedonia's left-wing government has renamed the country's main airport and highway, both previously named after the ancient warrior king Alexander the Great, in a goodwill move toward neighboring Greece.

Government spokesman Mile Boshnjakovski told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the airport was renamed Skopje International Airport, after the nation's capital. The main highway will now bear the name "Prijatelstvo," meaning friendship.

Macedonia and Greece have been at odds for a quarter-century over the name Macedonia, but have pledged to resolve the dispute by the summer.

Greece says the country's name implies claims on its own province of Macedonia — home of ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great — and wants it changed. That charge is denied by the Macedonian government.