Gartner and Cboe fall while Skyworks and S&P Global climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Continue Reading Below

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $9.88 to $104.56

The chipmaker announced a larger quarterly profit than Wall Street expected.

S&P Global Inc., up $13.60 to $179.96

The ratings and analytics company had a strong fourth quarter and gave an optimistic annual forecast.

General Motors Co., up $2.32 to $41.86

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The automaker topped Wall Street's expectations in the fourth quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Inc., down $13.59 to $116.94

Credit Suisse is ending a product traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange that let investors bet market volatility would fall.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $1.21 to $78.62

The athletic wear company said CEO Laurent Potdevin resigned after failing to meet its standards of conduct.

Gartner Inc., down $4.23 to $124.02

The information technology and analysis company had a weaker quarter than analysts had anticipated.

DTE Energy Co., down $2.64 to $99.36

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks slumped as bond yields increased.

Fortinet Inc., up $2.71 to $46.54

The network security company posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.