Stock market drops for 2nd session, volatility spikes

Investors extended the U.S. stock market’s selloff Monday after a volatile start to the session.

All three of the major benchmarks were lower midday, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 300 points -- after dropping 666 points on Friday. Bond yields remained higher with the 10-Year Treasury hovering at 2.84%. Volatility, as measured by the VIX Index, spiked to a reading of 19, the highest since November 2016.

Within the S&P 500’s 10 largest sectors, utility stocks were the only group rising as investors gravitated towards more defensive companies. While energy, healthcare and financial stocks posted the steepest declines.

Wells Fargo (WFC) shares fell about 8%, on pace for the worst percentage drop since October of 2011, after the Federal Reserve moved to restrict the bank’s assets as punishment for “widespread consumer abuses and other compliance breakdowns.”

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business, Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said his bank can still operate and grow despite the rare penalty.

“Wells Fargo is absolutely open for business,” Sloan told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was also lower, giving up morning gains. Still investors dipped back into large-cap tech names such as Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Apple (AAPL) was the Dow’s top performer after registering its largest percentage drop on Friday, a 4.42% decline. The world’s most valuable company entered correction territory Friday, falling 10% from its recent 52-week high.