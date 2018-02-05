The Latest: House GOP working on averting another shutdown

The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

8:25 p.m.

House Republican leaders have unveiled a plan to keep the government open for another six weeks while Washington grapples with a potential follow-up budget pact and, perhaps, immigration legislation.

GOP leaders have announced they would seek to pass the stopgap spending bill by marrying it with a full-year, $659 billion Pentagon spending bill that's a top priority of the party's legion of defense hawks.

The measure would keep the government running through March 23 and reauthorize funding for community health centers that enjoy widespread bipartisan support.

The Senate's Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, says that plan won't fly in the Senate. But aides and lawmakers suggest the Senate might respond with a long-awaited spending pact to give whopping increases to the Pentagon and domestic programs.