E*TRADE Unveils Massive Expansion to Commission-Free ETF Program

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) on Friday unveiled a massive expansion to its its commission-free exchange-traded fund (ETF) lineup.

With the new additions, E*TRADE now offers 225 ETFs on a commission-free basis, making the broker home to one of the largest commission-free ETF platforms in the industry.

“Since August 1, 2017, E*TRADE has added 80 commission-free ETFs from seven providers to its Commission-Free ETF Program,” according to a statement. “New additions include ETFs from IndexIQ, iShares, Janus Henderson, John Hancock Investments, Legg Mason, NuShares, and PIMCO.”

New additions to the E*TRADE commission-free ETF program include 20 target-date bond funds from iShares as well as the IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ: CSML) and the IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYLV).

More than a dozen PIMCO ETFs joined the E*TRADE commission-free program, including the PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM), PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) and the PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS).

John Hancock and Legg Mason added a combined five ETFs to E*TRADE’s no-commission roster while Nuveen’s NuShares added five ETFs to the program. That NuShares quintet includes the NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (Cboe: NUDM) and NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (Cboe: NUEM).

“E*TRADE customers can further diversify their portfolio with domestic, international, fixed income, and specialty equity ETFs without paying commissions,” according to the statement.

News of E*TRADE’s commission-free ETF expansion comes about a month after rival Charles Schwab added a dozen ETFs to its Schwab ETF OneSource commission-free platform.

With the new 12 additions, Charles Schwab users can now access 254 ETFs from 69 Morningstar Categories with $0 online commission fees, no enrollment requirements and no early redemption fees.

Schwab ETF OneSource now offers commission-free ETFs from 16 providers, including ALPS, Deutsche Asset Management, Direxion, ETF Securities, Global X Funds, Guggenheim Investments, IndexIQ, John Hancock Investments, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, OppenheimerFunds, PIMCO, PowerShares, State Street Global Advisors SPDR® ETFs, USCF, WisdomTree and Charles Schwab Investment Management.

