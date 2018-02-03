Tech Disruption To The Power Of 10

By Tom Lydon via Iris.xyz

More than any other sector, technology is constantly evolving. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) should reflect that evolution. To some extent, ETFs increasingly reflect the evolutionary nature of the technology sector.

Gone are the days when investors’ primary choices among technology index funds were cap-weighted products dominated by large- and mega-cap, mature tech companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Today, investors can consider ETFs that isolate specific tech themes, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and robotics.

This is the rub: picking which revolutionary tech concepts and themes will be in favor at any given moment is almost as tricky as picking individual securities. The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) ameliorates the burden of trying to isolate specific disruptive and exponential technology themes.

An Evolving Concept For An Evolving Sector

Rather than isolate a single, fast-growing segment of the technology universe, such as cybersecurity, cloud computing or 3D printing, the ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF provides investors with equal-weight exposure to 10 booming corners of the market.

