Stocks lower after positive jobs report spurs concerns of Fed interest hike

The major U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, with rising bond yields continuing to spur a flow of funds out of equities, while a better-than-expected January jobs report reinforced concerns that the Fed will hike rates in March.

The Dow posted triple-digit losses while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were also firmly in the red.

Friday’s slump caps off a week of negative performances for the major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow and the S&P 500 are on track for their biggest weekly declines in two years (for the Dow since Jan. 8, 2016, and the S&P since Feb. 5, 2016), while the Nasdaq is on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 4, 2016.

Rising yields have encouraged investors to pull their money out of equities, which are perceived as riskier assets. On Friday morning, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was climbing again.

Merck (MRK) and Clorox (CLX) are among some of the companies that released their latest quarterly results Friday, and both companies’ surpassed expectations.

Traders were also digesting after-hours results. Apple (AAPL) topped analysts’ expectations but issued a disappointing forecast. Amazon (AMZN) also beat expectations.

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) missed forecasts, while toymaker Mattel (MAT) reported a big drop in sales during its key holiday period.

Investors were also digesting the jobs report, which showed a better-than-expected 200,000 jobs added in January while wages grew by 2.9%. Those numbers could fuel concerns that the Federal Reserve will accelerate its interest rate hike to prevent potential inflation increases.