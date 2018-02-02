Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies were leading stocks broadly lower in early trading, extending the market's slide into a second day.

Google's parent company Alphabet slumped 4.6 percent Friday after reporting results that missed analysts' forecasts.

Exxon Mobile sank 5 percent and Chevron lost 1.8 percent. Both also reported results that fell short of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,802.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 252 points, or 1 percent, to 25,937. The Nasdaq composite fell 37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,346.

Bond prices fell after the government reported more job gains last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.83 percent.